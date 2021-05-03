Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $45.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.