Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,593 shares of company stock worth $11,383,968 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

