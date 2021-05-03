Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 61.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $92,803,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,440,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,516 shares of company stock valued at $20,661,841. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

