Tuttle Tactical Management Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,460.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

