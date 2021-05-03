Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 311 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tuttle Tactical Management lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.11. The company has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.67 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,694,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.