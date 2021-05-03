Tuttle Tactical Management Takes Position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $5,206,000.

NYSE:MOTV opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Motive Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

