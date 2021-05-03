Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $55.22 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,718 shares of company stock worth $4,724,273 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.