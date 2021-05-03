Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of TWTR traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 88,378,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.79.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

