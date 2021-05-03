Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of TWTR traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 88,378,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.79.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

