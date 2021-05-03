Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 768.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

