Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $424.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.92 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

