Tyson Foods (TSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2021

Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

