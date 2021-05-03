U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) posted its earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

