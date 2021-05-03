Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $1.06 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of rare earth elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

