Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UURAF opened at $1.06 on Monday. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.
About Ucore Rare Metals
