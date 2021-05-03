UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. UGI has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.