Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

