Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,105.00 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00002887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded flat against the US dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $41,105.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00064341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00276451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.28 or 0.01104878 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.67 or 0.00720948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,591.08 or 0.99703962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.