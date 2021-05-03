Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ULVR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,068.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,277.71. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a market capitalization of £111.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

