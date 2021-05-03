Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

