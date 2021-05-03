Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.