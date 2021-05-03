Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.
Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32.
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
