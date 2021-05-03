Unisocks Price Up 9.8% This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $83,377.59 or 1.45163269 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $26.18 million and $243,049.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

