United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,177 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,923,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $72.74 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

