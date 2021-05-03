United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,351 iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

IHE opened at $179.14 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $145.27 and a 12 month high of $188.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.85.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

