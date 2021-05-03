Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $866.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

