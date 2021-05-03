UnMarshal Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $33.19 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $4.76 or 0.00008249 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00278112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.99 or 0.01161855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.98 or 0.00719630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,554.90 or 0.99808367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

