UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.50 billion and approximately $3.79 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $2.50 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $297.18 or 0.00512389 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

