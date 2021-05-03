Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $165.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $10,463,000.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
