Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $165.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $10,463,000.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

