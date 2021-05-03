Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.87

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.87 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 1668739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Uranium Participation in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.11 million and a P/E ratio of 18.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.69.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

