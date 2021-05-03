UREEQA Market Capitalization Achieves $5.51 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002313 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00278054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.30 or 0.01150957 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $415.06 or 0.00720215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,599.22 or 0.99945395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

