Usca Ria LLC Acquires 19,906 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on bluebird bio from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

