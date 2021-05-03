Usca Ria LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,433,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $254,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,313,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 in the last three months.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

