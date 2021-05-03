Usca Ria LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,133 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

