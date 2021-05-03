Usca Ria LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

NYSE PSX opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.