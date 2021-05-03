Usca Ria LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,073 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

