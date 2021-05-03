USDJ (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and $6.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001824 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00064749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00279134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.52 or 0.01174059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00028583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.90 or 0.00728943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,908.34 or 1.00052173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

