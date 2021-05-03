Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $373.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its offerings such as Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, Epic Day Pass and Epic Coverage products. This along with focus on digital marketing and media advertising bode well. Going forward, the company expects the season pass program to be a key growth driver as it relates to the growing number of people associated with the program. Meanwhile, the company continues to reinvest in its resorts to boost customer traffic. Also, it is focussing on technological enhancements to support its data driven approach, guest experience and corporate infrastructure. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $325.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.29 and a 200 day moving average of $282.68. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 285.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

