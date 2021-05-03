Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) is Eq LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eq LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 4.3% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eq LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.15. 30,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,195. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64.

