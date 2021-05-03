Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,246. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

