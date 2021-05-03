Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,830. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.