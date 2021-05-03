Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.20. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,029. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

