Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $196.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $107.21 and a 1 year high of $198.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

