Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

