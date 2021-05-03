Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.17. 4,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

