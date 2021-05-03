Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is HM Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 45.8% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.48. The stock had a trading volume of 159,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

