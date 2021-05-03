Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $384.72. 249,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

