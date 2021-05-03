Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.45). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

