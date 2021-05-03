Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $190.20 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $750.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $734.24 million to $771.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $792.69 million, with estimates ranging from $772.67 million to $807.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

VREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,718. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $941.98 million, a P/E ratio of -41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after buying an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

