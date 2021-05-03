Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 34,737 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 927.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 108,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

AA stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,253.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

