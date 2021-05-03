Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 876 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.