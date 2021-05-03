Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 14,952 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 103.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $100.75 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total transaction of $3,128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,995,701 shares of company stock worth $201,327,512. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

